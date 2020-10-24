Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.