Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 30,250 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 820,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after purchasing an additional 774,921 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 675,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 98,049 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 123,132 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank of Canada raised Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $16.00 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

