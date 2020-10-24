Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Position Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. Digital Turbine Inc has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

