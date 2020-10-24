2,150 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 98,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

