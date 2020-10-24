Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after buying an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after buying an additional 441,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after buying an additional 231,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

