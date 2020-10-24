Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 250 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.17% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

MLAB stock opened at $277.37 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.90 and a 1-year high of $288.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.90, for a total transaction of $260,839.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,229. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

