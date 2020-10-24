Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $639,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.04.

TWLO stock opened at $306.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of -113.79 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.87. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

