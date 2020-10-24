SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEGXF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

SEGRO stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

