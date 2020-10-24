Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Straumann in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Straumann currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SDMHF stock opened at $385.00 on Thursday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.57.

Straumann Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SEGRO Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
SEGRO Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Straumann Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale
Straumann Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale
Reckitt Benckiser Group Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Reckitt Benckiser Group Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Jill Fortinsky Schwartz Sells 7,839 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Stock
Jill Fortinsky Schwartz Sells 7,839 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Stock
Del Taco Restaurants Inc Director Ari B. Levy Purchases 21,300 Shares
Del Taco Restaurants Inc Director Ari B. Levy Purchases 21,300 Shares
Joseph Stilwell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc Stock
Joseph Stilwell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report