Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Straumann in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Straumann currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SDMHF stock opened at $385.00 on Thursday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.57.

