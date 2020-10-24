Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RBGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

