Jill Fortinsky Schwartz Sells 7,839 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Jill Fortinsky Schwartz sold 7,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $165,638.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.58. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 47.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.