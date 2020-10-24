Jill Fortinsky Schwartz Sells 7,839 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Jill Fortinsky Schwartz sold 7,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $165,638.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.58. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 8.80%.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.
