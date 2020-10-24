Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Ari B. Levy Purchases 21,300 Shares

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Ari B. Levy acquired 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $162,732.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TACO opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.79. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TACO shares. BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

