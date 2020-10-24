Joseph Stilwell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SFBC opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 106,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 107,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 254,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.