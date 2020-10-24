Joseph Stilwell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
SFBC opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sound Financial Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $37.79.
Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%.
About Sound Financial Bancorp
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.
