Bristol Investment Fund Ltd Sells 56,166 Shares of Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 56,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $129,743.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,374,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,545.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 62,105 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $144,704.65.

On Friday, September 18th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 100,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 111,436 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $293,076.68.

On Friday, September 4th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 2,700 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $6,615.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 126,100 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $315,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 71,053 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $175,500.91.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $435,134.55.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 116,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $285,360.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 175,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $411,250.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 25,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $58,250.00.

RSSS stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 million, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.01. Research Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Solutions stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Research Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

