Choon Keng (CK) Kho Acquires 4,500,000 Shares of Land & Homes Group Limited (LHM.AX) (ASX:LHM) Stock

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Land & Homes Group Limited (LHM.AX) (ASX:LHM) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,000.00 ($64,285.71).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 16th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 6,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group Limited (LHM.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).
  • On Monday, August 31st, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 5,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group Limited (LHM.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($71,428.57).
  • On Thursday, July 30th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 14,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group Limited (LHM.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$280,000.00 ($200,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.45, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

About Land & Homes Group Limited (LHM.AX)

Land & Homes Group Limited operates as a property investment and development company in Australia. It develops and rents residential, commercial, and mixed-use apartments. The company is based in Spring Hill, Australia.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Land & Homes Group Limited (LHM.AX) (ASX:LHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Land & Homes Group Limited (LHM.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land & Homes Group Limited (LHM.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Ross Stores, Inc. Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Ross Stores, Inc. Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Wayfair Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Wayfair Inc
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 1,677 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 1,677 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report