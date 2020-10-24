Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 426 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90.
  • On Tuesday, October 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $111,612.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total transaction of $109,886.70.
  • On Tuesday, September 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58.
  • On Tuesday, September 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $115,467.30.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64.
  • On Tuesday, September 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04.
  • On Tuesday, August 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56.
  • On Tuesday, August 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68.
  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58.

Facebook stock opened at $284.79 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.00. The stock has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

