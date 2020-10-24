Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 411 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Public Storage by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $235.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.70. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $241.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $201,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

