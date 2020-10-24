Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. B.Riley Securit analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

NYSE:APLE opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after buying an additional 4,962,389 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after buying an additional 1,803,497 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,067,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,947,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after buying an additional 437,200 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

