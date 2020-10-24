Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. B.Riley Securit analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

NYSE:APLE opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after buying an additional 4,962,389 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after buying an additional 1,803,497 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,067,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,947,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after buying an additional 437,200 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

