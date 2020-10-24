Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EL)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.70.

EL opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.54 and its 200 day moving average is $196.44. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $235.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

