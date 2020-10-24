Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.70.

EL opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.54 and its 200 day moving average is $196.44. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $235.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.