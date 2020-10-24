Jay T. Flatley Sells 4,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total value of $1,286,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,609,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ILMN opened at $323.55 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

