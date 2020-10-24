Jay T. Flatley Sells 4,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total value of $1,286,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,609,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ILMN opened at $323.55 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
