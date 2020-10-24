Brokerages Anticipate Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts predict that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will report $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Clorox reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX opened at $211.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Clorox has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

