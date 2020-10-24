Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Sells 29,166 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,576,130.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,687,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARWR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

