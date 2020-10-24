Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Sells 29,166 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,576,130.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,687,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.52 and a beta of 1.64.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARWR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.