Zacks: Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report $41.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.18 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $169.80 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $298.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $105.17. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $18,777,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

