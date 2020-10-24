Analysts Expect Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will post $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $211.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.63 and its 200-day moving average is $212.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox has a 52-week low of $144.31 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

