Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post sales of $41.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.40 million and the lowest is $38.18 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $169.80 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $298.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on LGND. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.83.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,777,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

