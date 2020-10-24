Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $465.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

Shares of LRCX opened at $353.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.38 and a 200 day moving average of $315.17. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 146,300.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

