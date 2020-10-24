Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $986,000 Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIT. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $725.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIT. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

