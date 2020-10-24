Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $50,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

