Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 107.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $259.20 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 decreased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cfra upgraded FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.