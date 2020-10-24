Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Edison International by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Edison International by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Edison International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

NYSE EIX opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

