ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) versus Concho Resources (OTCMKTS:CXO) Critical Analysis

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) and Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH alerts:

This table compares ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Concho Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Concho Resources $4.59 billion 2.01 -$705.00 million $3.05 15.40

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concho Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Concho Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Concho Resources 0 5 19 0 2.79

Concho Resources has a consensus target price of $74.83, indicating a potential upside of 59.32%. Given Concho Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concho Resources is more favorable than ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Concho Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Concho Resources -256.19% 5.27% 3.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Concho Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Concho Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH has a beta of 3.75, indicating that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concho Resources has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Concho Resources beats ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH Company Profile

Arabella Exploration, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. The company primarily holds interest the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations. It holds interest in approximately 1,562 net acres in the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2015, the company had approximately 785,470 thousand barrels of estimated net proved oil reserves; and 1,571,842 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves. Arabella Exploration, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.