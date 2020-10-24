Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $66.88 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

