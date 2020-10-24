FY2020 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will earn $5.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $131.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,868,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

