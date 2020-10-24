Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $217.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian is benefiting from the rising demand for remote working tools amid coronavirus-led global lockdown. Improvement in product quality and performance, multiple product launches, transparent pricing and the unique sales strategy is a positive. The expansion of its product portfolio through acquisitions with the likes of Trello, Code Barrel, Good Software, and AgileCraft is expected to accelerate growth momentum. Also, integration with leading applications like Slack, Dropbox, and Adobe, along with partnerships, will likely expand its paying-user base. Nonetheless, intensifying competition remains a major concern. Moreover, the departure of the company’s President Jay Simons might disrupt the smooth functioning of Atlassian's sales strategy. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Shares of TEAM opened at $208.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -144.78, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $216.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Atlassian by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $107,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

