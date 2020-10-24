Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,200 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

