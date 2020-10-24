Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

In related news, COO David William Sides sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $675,360.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,474.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,815 shares of company stock valued at $19,004,927 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $216.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.