Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 7,376 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,116 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $216,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,685 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,385,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $100,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.04 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.19.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.