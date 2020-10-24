Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 159,798 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $463,358,000 after buying an additional 3,065,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after buying an additional 5,780,646 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,368,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after purchasing an additional 486,112 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $93,416,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $74,070,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

