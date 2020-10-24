Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 1,868 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in BCE by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $1.247 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

