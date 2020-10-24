Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Shares of 352,760 Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 352,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 1.04% of Jounce Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNCE. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,234 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock worth $176,378 in the last 90 days. 43.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNCE opened at $9.49 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $323.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

