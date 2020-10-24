Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 87,381 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of ENTA opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.