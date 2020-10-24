Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 43,961 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,961 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

