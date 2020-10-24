Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,899 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.60% of ViewRay worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 102,098 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 234,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRAY. ValuEngine downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

VRAY stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. On average, research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

