Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 47,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 182,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $27.16 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 2.78.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

