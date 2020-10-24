Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 27,887 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,434,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,813,000 after buying an additional 134,880 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 500.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after buying an additional 1,111,503 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 924,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 843,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

