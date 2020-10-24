Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Catalent by 5.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 1,097.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 614,980 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Catalent by 37.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Catalent by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,614,000 after acquiring an additional 262,205 shares in the last quarter.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $372,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,433 shares of company stock worth $20,304,879. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $96.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

