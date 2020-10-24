Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,979,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314,976 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,644 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,480,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,514,000 after acquiring an additional 260,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 333,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 235,833 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. Darling Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

