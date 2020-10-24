Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 117,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 986.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $35.20 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.