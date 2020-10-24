Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $158.78

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $158.78 and traded as high as $226.23. Cargojet shares last traded at $224.01, with a volume of 39,265 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$191.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$197.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$158.78.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.8330459 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

