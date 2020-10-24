Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cryder Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,533,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,803,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 693,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1,443.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 511,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 478,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

